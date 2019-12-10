Results of Youth Behavior Survey In

North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has released the results for the Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

The results come from an anonymous survey given to students in middle and high school in the spring of odd-numbered years.

This year’s survey shows a drastic drop from 10 years ago as smoking and alcohol use has decreased, tremendously.

On the other hand, there has been a significant increase in the number of students who have felt depressed or sad, every day for two weeks straight.

The survey also shows fewer high school students are reporting being bullied at school.

State law requires teachers and administration to go through training for suicide prevention and how to deal with bullying.