MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Retail Coach is a business recruiter that helps find shops and businesses that a city wants and needs, they were hired by the City of Minot in 2021 and now, they’re looking to extend that contract for another year.

Retail Coach gathers, compiles, and then presents the data they collect from shoppers to business decision-makers in the city. Then the city pays for access to that data, but what is all that information used for?

“And then they can assess the spending habits and needs of consumers within our region and our area. And they take that data and they match it with retail businesses in their business plans to help them connect that there are opportunities in Minot North Dakota that they might want to consider locating a store here,” said Harold Stewart, a city manager for the City of Minot.

But, between the Chamber, Visit Minot, and Retail Coach, you may be wondering if there’s a crossover but officials say there are also many key differences.

For the Chamber, they focus on growth with the already existing businesses and they even have a membership component.

Visit Minot focuses on tourism like how do we get people to our community and spend money, things like that.

And Retail Coach…

“What the city takes on with that role with RetailCcoach and analyzing that data and activity and that interest and then what do we need and what kind of businesses can we convince to be here that are not currently here,” said Stewart.

But, it’s not all just about shops.

“I definitely think Minot is missing big-name stores coming from a bigger city. I feel like it is missing some food attractions. We constantly drive up to Bismarck for small things like Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme because we miss those things here,” said Esteban Alaniz, in the U.S. Air Force.

However, developing the economy also has multiple aspects to it.

“Our future and our growth is going to be very dependent upon sales tax revenues,” said Stewart.

Stewart adds that they want businesses to come here, but that the process can take years and Retail Coach helps shorten that time frame.

“Retail Coach helps us go through those processes to have those conversations: will they fit here, will they succeed here, and if so let us start a conversation with them,” said Stewart.

And if the conversation continues with Retail Coach it will come at a cost. It will cost the city $27,500 for another year.

Retail Coach even helps with strengthening current businesses already in the city.