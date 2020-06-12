Retail renovations begin on the Patterson building in downtown Bismarck

Renovations began this week on the Patterson building in downtown Bismarck. Those plans include adding a few new things to Lillian’s, a retail shop connected to the building.

Suggested plans include giving the storefront a facelift, building a bigger bathroom and giving the place an overhaul. The owner says she’s been open since May after being closed for a bit, because of the pandemic. Even though the street is closed and there are crews outside her building, the shop IS still open…even if it doesn’t look like it right now.

“I am learning to live day by day. It could be exciting. You know, if you’ve ever been to New York City or you’ve ever been to the downtown of the big cities, there’s always something going on downtown,” said Susan Schwieters, owner at Lillian’s.

Schwieters says she may end up closing again if renovations cause her to but has considered going to online sales. To stay up to date with Lillilan’s, go here.