Retired Dickinson Couple Taken on the Perfect Date

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve introduced you two a few special residents at the Country House retirement community in Dickinson.

Tonight, meet Gene and Marilyn Wert. They’ve been in love since they were just 25, and by the summer of 1964, they were hitched.

Mrs. Marilyn loves to travel and has been many places, including the west coast, Las Vegas, Europe, and Canada, just to name a few. Now she lives at the Country House, but Gene visits her every day.

And this week, Country House staff took this spritely couple on a private plane ride through the badlands.

Marilyn and Gene spent most of their life in New England, and have four children. They were known for their social life of hanging with friends, dancing, and fishing at the lake.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Last look at WDA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last look at WDA"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Restaurant vs Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant vs Home"

Country House Plane Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country House Plane Ride"

International Women's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Women's Day"

Williston DUI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DUI"

Robert One Minute 3-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-8"

New Town

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town"

2 Men, Dog Survive Small Plane Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Men, Dog Survive Small Plane Crash"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

Polar Pile Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Pile Up"

Dickinson Missing Teens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Missing Teens"

Women's March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's March"

Cases Triple

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cases Triple"

Chess Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chess Club"

Cleaner Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cleaner Community"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-7-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-7-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge