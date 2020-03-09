Retired Dickinson Couple Taken on the Perfect Date

We’ve introduced you two a few special residents at the Country House retirement community in Dickinson.

Tonight, meet Gene and Marilyn Wert. They’ve been in love since they were just 25, and by the summer of 1964, they were hitched.

Mrs. Marilyn loves to travel and has been many places, including the west coast, Las Vegas, Europe, and Canada, just to name a few. Now she lives at the Country House, but Gene visits her every day.

And this week, Country House staff took this spritely couple on a private plane ride through the badlands.

Marilyn and Gene spent most of their life in New England, and have four children. They were known for their social life of hanging with friends, dancing, and fishing at the lake.