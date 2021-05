Retired McLean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chance has died, the department said on Facebook over the weekend.

Chance joined the department in 2010 and retired in 2019. He and his handler, Cpl. Justin Cote-Kanning, had many narcotic seizures throughout their years together. Within Chance’s first few days on patrol, he even made his first drug bust.





K-9 Chance | Courtesy: McLean County Sheriff’s Office

Chance’s retirement years were spent with the Cote-Kanning family.