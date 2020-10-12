Retired Minot firefighter inducted into Hall of Fame, reflects on 43-year career

“It’s the kind of job that you need to want to do it, otherwise it’d probably be too hard of work,” retired Minot firefighter John Hocking.

From the years 1974 to 2017, Hocking held almost every job at the Minot Fire Station from fire inspector to highest-ranking officer on-duty.

“They were all good challenges but they all kinda built on one another until, you know, you got in that position of Batallion Chief which you’re responsible for the success or failure of that whole battalion,” Hocking said.

Hocking says there’s a lot more to the job than just learning how to put out a blaze.

“There’s hazmat and building construction stuff, pump operations, there’s all kinds of mechanical things that you have to know about and it’s a challenge,” Hocking said.

The lengthy career earned Hocking a spot in the 2019 North Dakota Firefighter’s Museum Hall of Fame class, and he says he’s thankful to join such a group.

“It’s a distinct honor for any firefighter to be recognized for an award like that and, you know, there’s a lot of firefighters that deserve it,” Hocking said.

And although Hocking faced some tragic situations throughout his career, he did tell KX about one happy reunion early on when he saved a family dog from drowning.

“We stopped the water enough that I could push the dog back and get that jack in there and start jacking this bent up culvert out of the way and needless to say, the dog’s name was Bear and Bear came out he was a big happy dog and he jumped on me in the water and started licking my face,” Hocking said.

No matter what crew he was on, or what kind of call they had to go to, Hocking says there was one constant through his 43 years as a firefighter.

“One of the things that really sticks with me is the camaraderie of the men that you’re working with and, you know, they’re all dedicated and wanna be there which makes the job a lot easier,” Hocking said.

Hocking was recognized at the Hall of Fame banquet along with the class of 2020 this past Saturday in Garrison.