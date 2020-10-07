Retired teacher writes book detailing funny stories from teachers from all over the state

A retired teacher is making light of his old career in his new career as an author.

With a teaching career that spanned more than 27 years, Kevin Kremer has stories for days about his time in the classroom, but it was talking to other educators that got him thinking he was not alone.

His latest book, Funny Stories from mostly North Dakota Schools is made up of over 200 tales from teachers all over.

One story was about students singing the song who let the dogs out while stuck in a bathroom during a tornado warning.

“I’m hoping everyone gets a little bit of a few laughs. And it was also really– it turned out to be a lot of fun because a lot of friends and acquaintances and family and so forth. It was good to get their stories all in one book,” shared Kremer.

Kremer also included a story about him being snowed in at school during the blizzard of ’97.

