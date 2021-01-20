Retired WNBA player and Olympian Ruthie Bolton makes a stop in North Dakota

A former WNBA star and Olympian is visiting North Dakota with one goal — to inspire.

Ruthie Bolton is one of the original players for the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs and holds two Olympic gold medals from the 1996 and the 2000 games.

Now retired, Bolton travels around the country speaking to student-athletes of all ages about aiming high.

Her first stop in the Peace Garden State was to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to speak to their basketball players.

“It’s so much talent here and they are so– they have so much and there’s so much humility and so receptive. And so during this time, this pandemic, obviously we know in the last year it’s been really crazy, but I want to just provide some sense of hope, bring some light,” explained Bolton.

Bolton said the gold medals mean nothing if she can’t help inspire some young girls and boys.

