BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — St. Patrick’s Day may not officially be until Friday, but that didn’t stop a group of retirees from painting the town green.

“I’m diabetic so I got to make sure my booze doesn’t have too much sugar in it,” said Eunice Balzer, an experienced pub crawler.

The table at the Elbow Room in downtown Bismarck was packed with the Touchmark retirement home residents enjoying time together while donning festive St. Paddy’s Day attire.

Balzer says she’s been to all the St. Paddy’s Day pub crawls since her time as a Touchmark resident. It’s become part of an annual tradition.

“This is a tradition I’ve been carrying on since I began my role two years ago,” said Grace Renner, Touchmark life enrichment and wellness director.

The Elbow Room was a familiar place for Balzer, who used to frequent the bar with her sons.

“I just sent pictures of the Elbow Room and I said guess where your mom is at today,” said Balzer.

For first-time pub crawlers like Janet Rohde, it’s an opportunity to make new memories with new friends.

“A lot of fun people, so why not?” said Rohde.

Other stops on the pub crawl included Blarney Stone and Peacock Alley.