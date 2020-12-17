Reverend blesses nativity scene in ceremony at Capitol

A blessing of a nativity scene took place at the Capitol Thursday afternoon just about a week before Christmas.

It’s the second year in a row the ceremony happened, where Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Reverend John Paul Gardner gave remarks and blessed the nativity. After the blessing, a small group sang Christmas carols and said a closing prayer.

“Jesus is what Christmas is all about,” said Sue Judd, Secretary of North Dakota Catholic Daughters of the Americas. “Without Jesus, we wouldn’t have Christmas, so it’s just important to have that in the public square for people to see the creche and just remind us of what Christmas is all about.”

The event was sponsored by the North Dakota Catholic Daughters of the Americas to recognize the religious significance of the holiday.

