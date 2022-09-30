MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for a revved-up weekend for the whole family to enjoy? Head to the Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

Friday and Saturday are when Oktoberfest is taking place.

Oktoberfest at the speedway consists of two days of racing with different classes of cars.

The first race took place at 5 p.m. on Friday and the last race will be Saturday evening.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Jake Bosch, one of the racers in Oktoberfest, to see how he’s preparing himself for the weekend.

Bosch said that tires are one of the most important things to prepare before hitting the track. This is Bosch’s third year at Oktoberfest and makes his journey all the way from Wyoming.

Bosch said if he wins, the prize money will go right back into racecar parts.