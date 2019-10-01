Reza’s Pitch returns: A fundraiser for local soccer players

Reza’s Pitch is making a comeback for a fundraiser this Sunday from 10:30 am – 12:45 pm.

The University of Mary is hosting a men’s and women’s soccer fundraiser before the Marauders doubleheader. It will take place at the Community Bowl in the north parking lot. 

Reza’s Pitch was a soccer-themed, fast-casual restaurant previously located on South Third Street in Bismarck that shut down three years ago. The owner is a long-time restaurant operator in Bismarck and retired after 40 years. 

They will serve burgers, chips, and water for $10. Look for many of your favorite toppings to be available once again.

All proceeds from the Reza’s Pitch event directly benefit student-athlete scholarships. 

For more information go here.

