Rhianna’s Boutique in Watford City using shirt sales to benefit cancer research

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one Watford City clothing store wants to pitch in.

Now until the end of the month, Rhianna’s Boutique will be selling breast cancer awareness shirts.

They will be selling custom made shirts or they can be bought right off the rack as is.

A portion of the sales will be donated to a cancer research center.

“I know that it has to be just such a terrible thing to go through as a woman, you know, it just completely takes your womanhood away basically so to be able to help with that is huge,” Owner Rhianna Johnson said.

Johnson says she hopes to make an impact in any way she can.