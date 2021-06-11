Rhythm Records in Bismarck to reopen Saturday

2020 saw record sales for vinyl records, with the vintage music player surpassing CD sales in revenue this past year.

That’s according to data from the Record Industry Association of America, which reported 29% growth and $626 million in sales.

The effects are being felt in Bismarck, too, with one record store that closed during the pandemic spinning back into action.

Rhythm Records and Cafe closed last March, but it’s re-opening Saturday. Owner Gus Lindgren says he expects a line out the door.

“When you’re ready to collect the music, when you want to have the record, I think vinyl is just so much more satisfying than a CD — there’s the sound quality, it’s just kind of warmer. The object of the record itself has this history that you can hear,” Lindgren said.

The record store reopens Saturday, June 12 at noon, and it’ll be open from 11-6 Tuesday through Saturday after that.