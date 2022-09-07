BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Members of the public have been invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Elk Ridge Elementary School, located on 4401 Ivory Lane in Bismarck.

On August 25, Bismarck Public Schools welcomed 483 students to Elk Ridge — one of the two new elementary schools to be opened this year (with the other being Silver Ranch Elementary School). The construction of the new schoolhouses is part of a program that will allow for smaller class sizes throughout the elementary division of Bismarck’s Public Schools as well as provide additional space to allow for future community growth.

In order to celebrate Elk Ridge’s opening, a ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, September 8, at 4:30 p.m. Attendees will be directed to gather at the main entrance of the building for a short opening ceremony, followed by an open house.

More information about Elk Ridge Elementary can be found on their website.