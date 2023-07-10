MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A recent flood project is now complete, ensuring that the proper steps are taking place to protect those who live around the Mouse River.

A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the completion of a bridge in Sawyer on Monday. The new construction is just one way to make sure residents are protected in case another major Mouse River flood happens again.

“What happened in 2011 was that this bridge backed up a considerable amount of water,” explained Souris River Joint Board Chairman, David Ashley. “If the road was not breached at that time, it would have caused considerable damage to the city of Sawyer and its residents. Therefore, we are bringing this bridge to increase the conveyance. If we have another extreme event, we are not going to encounter that problem again.”

Those in Sawyer still remember how difficult things became as a result of the flooding.

“Part of Sawyer got flooded,” said Sawyer resident Eilenn Darkow, “but the water took out the bridge, and the road on the other side of the bridge. So they fixed that and they started working on this project — and I tell you, we are extremely happy that they did because we don’t have as much worry.”

A preliminary engineering report for the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project was released in 2012 and in 2018, the Sawyer Bridge Project was authorized. Construction began and was mostly complete last year, but other minor aspects were finished during this year’s construction season.

“As you can see, there’s a community behind us,” said HDR Engineering’s Lead Bridge Engineer, Troy Borchard. “If this had breached its bank like happened in Minot, the community, it would be devastating to the community. To assist with the protection of the local communities, projects like this are very important.”

Although the ribbon cutting was held on Monday, the bridge has been open to traffic since November of last year.

Chairman Ashley says that regarding the rural aspect of the Mouse River Plan, the group wants to create more bridges — one in Velva and one in Mouse River Park — and work on how to eliminate trapped water in rural areas if there is flooding. He also says the group is trying to wrap up Milestone 1 for the City of Minot, which will be finishing the Northeast Tieback Levee.