MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The doors to the North Dakota State Fair are just hours away from opening.

In celebration of the traditional event, city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the historic week.

The fairgrounds, vendors, and exhibits open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Kicking off the fair concerts at the grandstand are T-Pain and Ludacris starting at 8:00 Friday evening.

Fair leaders say there are more than 140 food booths, 300 vendors, and new free shows happening every day this year.

Minot natives say Fair Week is something they look forward to every year and describe it as Christmas in July.

“The state fair has been a part of my life for 58 years,” said Minot’s Mayor, Tom Ross. “It’s what summer is all about in Minot. The entire city opens its doors and we love this. This is the largest social event in North Dakota. So, we’re excited for it, I’m excited for it. “

The Budweiser Clydesdales will also be attending the Fair this year. You can visit them on Machinery Row.