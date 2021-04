Union leaders from the Missouri Slope Labor Council, AFL-CIO wrapped the trees lining the Capitol mall Wednesday morning in orange ribbons bearing the names of the 18 North Dakotans who died while on the job over the last year.

The display honors Workers Memorial Day, and the ribbons will stay there for the rest of the day.

The group plans to gather at the Federal Building Wednesday night for a rally urging Congress to support the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.