Richland County Sheriff’s Office reports missing Montana woman

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office reports that 26-year-old Montana woman Katelynn Berry was reported missing Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Sidney Police Department writes that those who reported she was missing last saw her on Dec. 21, 2021 at her home south of Sidney, Montana. They said she doesn’t have a vehicle and is known to walk away from her residence.

Law enforcement say they found her cell phone inside her home Dec. 29, 2021.

Berry is described as 5’4″, slender build with green eyes and brown hair.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information to help find Berry.

Contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919 or the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210 with any information.