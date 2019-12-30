Ring in New Year in the Capital City with fun

2020 is only in two days and if you haven’t found a way to celebrate yet, it’s not too late.

Here is a list of things to do this New Year’s Eve.

NYE Helms Deep Variety Show

We are grooving into the New Year with a no cover Hip Hop show.

It will be 90’s themed so dressing the part is encouraged but not required and we’ll also have Helms Deep doing a variety show with an awesome lineup!

Today We Win Book Launch Party

Let’s launch into 2020 with an incredible night of music, magic, comedy, friends, and a fresh book 🚀



We’ve got:

🎸 Original music from Luke Torg

🎤 Standup comedy from Brandon Loftis

🔮 Brand-new mentalism act from Nick Mac Arthur

📖 And a PRE-RELEASE BOOK LAUNCH for “Today We Win”

Mayor’s New Year’s Eve Gala

You are invited to one of Capital City Christmas Celebration’s most anticipated events, our Mayor’s New Year’s Eve Gala!

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31:

• 8 PM – 1 AM

TICKETS

$ 90 / Ticket

$ 620 / Table of 8

New Year’s Eve LÜFT Bash!

Come ring in 2020 with us rooftop style and massive balloon drop at midnight! Capture the moment with your bestie and/or boo in our fun photo booth zone! Let’s do this! See you there!

New Year’s Eve Party!!

Join us New Year’s Eve at the Amvets – no cover!!

New Year’s Eve Bash at Pub 21

Start the new year right at Pub 21! Join us for our $2020 Bingo Giveaway at 6 pm, Downside playing at 9 pm, and the countdown into 2020!

Gaming sponsored by NDAD.

New Year’s Eve Open House

Come join us and meet our staff, board members and Native constituents over some music and refreshments!

Ring in 2020 with Small Town Boys

Party in Lincoln hosted by Small Town Boys Band and Tumbleweed Bar & Grill.

New Year’s Bash: Doug MacCraw

Doug MacCraw, hypnotist and comedian extraordinaire, presents a double-header on New Year’s Eve! This early performance of his show is family-friendly, so bring the kids along and enjoy an evening of amazing entertainment before your ring in the new year!

New Year’s Eve Paint Party!

Come join us for a painting party, food, and fun! We are starting early for those of you that have Evening plans!! Games and pre-gaming will commence right after painting. The cost is $35 per person.

A Bobcats New Year’s Eve!

Come down to the VFW Sports Center for our special New Year’s Eve game against Minot!

Your ‘Cats will be wearing special New Year’s Eve jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game, followed by a Memory Fireworks show outside! Dollar-off beers, glow in the dark giveaways, and more!

