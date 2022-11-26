BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is in full swing — and the Former Governor’s Mansion is hoping to celebrate with a series of free public holiday get-togethers.

On November 27 and December 4, the mansion will be hosting its annual Holiday Open House — where guests can make their own holiday ornaments, enjoy snacks, and take self-guided tours of the decorated mansion. The open house will be active from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. each day, and Santa will be visiting the home from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Following the open house dates, on December 10 from 2-4 p.m., guests to the mansion are invited to help decorate the historical site’s Christmas tree using ornaments that can be made on-site.

On December 23 at 4 and 4:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy a pre-holiday Christmas story reading.

All events are free and open to all ages, and light refreshments (cookies and hot cider) will be served. For more information on the mansion holiday events, visit their official page on ND Tourism.