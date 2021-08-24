Ring of Fire to take stage following conclusion of Medora Musical

Something new is happening out in Medora…

Just four days after the final performance of the Greatest Show in the West Medora Musical, the curtain will rise on Ring of Fire.

It’s a musical, featuring the songs of country music legend Johnny Cash. The show is about love and faith, struggles and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family.

Ring of Fire will be performed at the Old Town Hall Theater, Wednesdays through Sundays, starting Sept. 15.

It will run through Oct. 10.