BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– In continuing coverage, KX News is hearing more from a state legislator who was arrested for drunk driving earlier this month.

Republican State Representative Nico Rios of Williston — who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, a panel that handles law enforcement legislation — was called upon by party leaders to resign after he lashed out against police with profane, homophobic, and anti-migrant language during a traffic stop.

On December 27, Rios released an apology, saying he was “seriously mulling all aspects” of his future, and will be addressing his issues with alcoholism. Despite Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and state party officials publicly calling on him to resign, Rios has not stepped down.

Rios is scheduled for a pretrial conference on February 5th.