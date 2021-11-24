Rising costs of trucking industry affecting livestock owners

Producers have been paying more to move their livestock, as the livestock trucking industry is being stretched thin — but there may be more to it.

This year, producers moved livestock at much higher than normal rates due to the drought, whether that was for culling their herds or moving them to greener pastures.

Auctions such as Kist in Mandan, which normally runs one auction per month in the summer, ran two auctions per week this year.

Increasing prices have resulted in some producers resorting to hauling their own livestock.

Livestock trucker Jason DelaBarre says prices for various commodities to keep his truck in good condition including tires, oil and gas have all risen more than 25 percent.

These additional costs have to be passed on to the producers so that truckers like DelaBarre can pay their bills and continue hauling livestock.

“Shops are at 140, 145 [dollars] an hour. If I don’t make enough money hauling stuff, and I break down. I can’t afford to go get fixed, then I’m like the other guy that had to quit because there’s no money left over,” said DelaBarre.

The hours of service waiver originally issued in September for truckers as a result of the drought was granted Wednesday by the FMCSA.

The extension will remain in place until either Dec. 24 or whenever the drought emergency is declared over.