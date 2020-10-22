Coronavirus
Rising COVID-19 cases forces Underwood Public School to shut its doors for a few days

Underwood Public School will be taking Thursday and Friday this week off due to rising COVID-19 cases.

This comes after the local teacher’s union asked on Sunday, Oct. 18, that the school send everyone home for the week.

Out of 320 students in preschool through 12th grade, 90 students have tested positive over the last week.

“Starting Monday, they’re going to have– we’re going to have a good number of students that are going to be out quarantining and so, give the teachers some time to prepare and get ready for that so they can get that in place. All the combinations of all those things we decided to, yeah, let’s take advantage of that,” explained Brandt Dick, the superintendent for Underwood Public School.

He says that their health and safety team will be making some recommendations to the school board at Monday night’s meeting.

