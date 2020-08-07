Rising Eagle sculpture replaced at Pioneer Park in Bismarck

The Rising Eagle Sculpture in Bismarck has been refurbished and replaced.

The original sculpture was dedicated in 2007 and created by students from United Tribes.

Due to vandalism and normal wear and tear, Bismarck Parks and Rec updated it with sturdier material. According to the original artists, the sculpture is said to hear our prayers and carry them to our creator. The circular wall represents Earth. Attached to the wall is a bench for people to sit and reflect.

“The park district has made a commitment to have these sculptures in the park’s property and we wanted to make sure that it was here for the future,” said David Mayer, Operations Director at Bismarck Parks and Rec.

The Rising Eagle Sculpture is located in Pioneer Park in Bismarck off of River Road.