River Road briefly closing to install ‘geological monitoring devices’

Bismarck’s River Road, where a landslide dropped mud and debris across the pavement in December 2019.

A portion of Bismarck’s River Road will temporarily close next week to allow the installation of geological monitoring devices.

The devices, among other things, will help monitor for landslide conditions and landslides similar to those that have affected the road in December 2019 and March of this year.

River Road will be closed to all traffic between Burnt Boat Drive and the Meriwether Boat Landing starting Tuesday morning, April 14 and through Wednesday, April 15.

No detour will be in place.

Access to the Meriwether Boat Landing will be maintained from the south.