River Road to Open After Landslide Scare

Burleigh County announced on Wednesday they will reopen River Road at 7 p.m.

This comes as crews cleaned up the area between Wilderness Cove Road and Sandy River Drive after police received reports of another possible landslide.

Officials said Tuesday night, as we arrived on the scene, they would not be able to assess the damage until the morning due to darkness. Wednesday morning, they realized it was debris that had came loose and slid out into the road.

Until they come up with a permanent solution, they are putting in barriers.

“We are getting what we call jersey barriers. They’re concrete barriers, you see them on construction projects a lot of times. We’re going to put those along the edge of the roadway. Hopefully, that will stop any of the loose material that comes down the hill from going out on the road. So the traveling public has a safe driving lane to go on,” said Marcus Hall, Burleigh County Engineer.

This incident occurred in the same spot the last landslide happened, right before Christmas.