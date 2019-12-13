Riverdale Man Creates New Ice Fishing App

Jason Nelson isn’t new to wildlife exploration. He’s been unting and fishing since a little boy, but a two-month deployment with the military brightened his mind to take his childhood a little further, and help others.

“I picked up a pretty unique skillset in terms of Geography and GIS. When I came back I worked on this ice sack location for a long time and part of the problem I was having was just getting the information out to the public,” said Nelson, Natural Resource Specialist at Garrison Project Office.

Creative and determined, he found a way to do just that.

“I developed an app here for ice fishing access and essentially what we’re trying to do is just annotate and get the information out to the public of where all our public ice sack locations are,” said Nelson.

“I’ve been out on the ice with it before, yes, and it’s very accurate and very useful,” said Wade Spooner, app user.

Providing nearly 140 different locations to fish, the app also includes dock openings and directions to fishing holes, but although it has many perks Nelson said it doesn’t do the fishing for you.

“It’s really important for everyone to understand for the recreating public anglers, etc, to understand that the app itself doesn’t reflect the ice sack access conditions. We want to get the information out there to where the access locations are. But when you’re going out there to fish, any angler has to asses the situation on their own,” said Nelson.

And as long as people use the app wisely and use it’s advantage points.

“I think there’s potential to open up more ice access locations in the future and it could be a good way for us to reach out to the public and for them to reach back out to us,” said Nelson.

The app is called Explorer, and you can access it by CLICKING HERE.