You may be going a bit stir crazy from staying inside, so the Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck has a solution to get you out and stay safe at the same time.

The driving range at Riverwood Golf Course will now be open, beginning Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

They said to put on your jacket, some gloves and your mask and have some fun!

The course is located at 725 Riverwood Drive.