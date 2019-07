A big milestone has been reached for the I-94 construction project in Bismarck and Mandan.

The eastbound Memorial Highway – Bismarck Main Avenue Interchange will re-open today. That’s the bridge on Bismarck Expressway that takes drivers into Bismarck.

But heads up: construction is still underway there, so expect lane reductions and a 45 mile-per-hour speed limit.

All that road work is scheduled to wrap up late this fall.