Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET) — The summer months may be coming to an end, but construction season is still here.

Starting at 8 a-m Tuesday the intersection of State Street & Skyline Boulevard in Bismarck will be reduced to one lane of traffic north and south bound with left turn lanes. Crews will be on replacing a damaged traffic signal pole for westbound traffic. At the same time city traffic signal technicians will be upgrading the video detection cameras at this intersection. The traffic signals will be operating in a flash mode at this intersection.

The lane reduction will be in place until late afternoon or early evening.

And Starting at 8:30 Canada Avenue between LaSalle Drive/Ottawa Street and Niagara Drive will be closed to through traffic for reconstruction of the roadway. A detour will be in place for both the Canada Avenue and the LaSalle Drive closures:

Westbound traffic on LaSalle Drive will be detoured south on Ottawa Street to Bremner Avenue, then west to Hudson Street, and then north back to LaSalle Drive.

Eastbound traffic on LaSalle Drive will be detoured south on Hudson Street to Bremner Avenue, then east to Ottawa Street, and then north to LaSalle Drive.

Access to local residents on Canada Avenue will be maintained from the west… and access to businesses from the east/southeast.

This closure will be in place for approximately 2-weeks.