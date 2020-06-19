Road closures in Minot for Juneteenth march

Minot’s Juneteenth Celebration will take place this Friday, and officials say you may have to adjust your commute.

Minot Police Department will block off a portion of 2nd Avenue Southwest, in front of City Hall, starting tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. A freedom march will start from City Hall, where all four lanes on 6th Street Southwest will be blocked off. Marchers will turn on 3rd Avenue Northwest and continue on to Oak Park.

Police Chief John Klug says drivers should plan accordingly.

“I wouldn’t anticipate it going any longer than 1:30 as far as the roads being closed. The event is expected to go longer in Oak Park but there won’t be any disruptions to normal business there,” said Chief Klug.