Road Construction on Highway 83 N in Minot

If you are traveling in Minot, you may want to leave the house a little earlier.

Construction has begun on Highway 83 North, from Minot to Minot Air Force Base.



For the next two weeks, single-lane closures will take place while upgrades are made.



DOT officials want drivers to keep their eyes open for workers.

Bob Allen: With that much traffic out there everybody needs to slow down, watch for the workers. Be careful there. You know, family people are out there working and they want to be safe too and slow down and stay off your cell phones.

Allen says the project will cost about a quarter million dollars of federal aid money.