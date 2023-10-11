BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Drivers around the capital city are starting to get a bit more breathing room because some of the orange cones are disappearing.

This summer, workers have been doing road work along just under two miles of State Street in Bismarck.

That includes pouring concrete, installing new traffic signals, adding more medians, and in some places, adding another turn lane.

Dean Schloss with NDDOT says the goal was to fix trouble spots on the road and avoid having to do a complete repaving.

“This goes back to that preventive maintenance,” Schloss said. “We took any of the cracked concrete panels out. Anywhere the concrete was heaving. We got rid of those. And the rest of the concrete is fairly sound, so the cost-effectiveness, it’s better to come in and do some preventive maintenance and get a longer life, restore the ride.”

Right now, another traffic bottleneck is happening along the Grant Marsh bridge.

Workers have been installing crossovers to get the bridge ready for another construction project that’ll happen on the bridge next year.