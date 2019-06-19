Road Construction: Traffic moves to passing lane on I-94 between Bismarck and Mandan

Beginning today, traffic will shift to the passing lane on westbound I-94 between Bismarck and Mandan from the Grant Marsh Bridge (near exit 157) to Main Street in Mandan (Exit 155).

Travelers will still be able to continue to Main Street in Mandan at Exit 155.

I-94 will be open to traffic at all times throughout this process, utilizing a combination of lane closures and head-to-head traffic.

Width restrictions will be in place and the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph or lower at times throughout the construction zone.

Construction work is expected to be completed in late fall.