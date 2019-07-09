Road Rage: Do’s and don’ts

MIAMI – MAY 17: Vehicles form a traffic jam as they merge from I-95 onto U.S. 1 May 17, 2006 in Miami, Florida. The Driver?s Seat 2006 AutoVantage Road Rage Survey ranked Miami as the least courteous city, compared to 19 other major American metro areas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Driving can be dreadful, and at times can make us pretty angry. We’re talking about a growing deadly trend, road rage.

The A-A-A Foundation for Traffic Safety found that in a single year, nearly 80% of drivers admit to showing some sort of aggressive behavior behind the wheel.

We talked to local law enforcement today on how to handle an angry drive that you may encounter.

Sheriff Robert Roed: Try not to aggravate the situation, if you can just back off of them. Let them go. Don’t engage with them. Don’t try to make things worse. If you do stop and someone is coming towards your car, make sure you lock your doors.

The sheriff also says to call 9-1-1 if you are in a situation where you feel completely unsafe.