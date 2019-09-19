Road to Recovery: Gratitude through the highs and lows

The road to recovery has been a wild ride for one Bismarck man.
And he’s using his experiences to help others.

Tom Regan, a Licensed Addiction Counselor has been in recovery from drugs and alcohol for roughly 40 years.

He has lived the life he counsels… He’s been through the literal highs and the reality of the lows but his struggle with substance abuse started later in life when he was in college…

It took a blackout and a car crash for him to realize he needed help.

His message to those he counsels and others in recovery is simple:
Take time and nurture yourself emotionally, spiritually, mentally, and physically.

“We can’t afford to spin our tires. We can’t afford to go backwards.
Recovery is something you have to work on and nurture every single day,” said Tom.

Tom says recovery is likely to be more successful with fellowship, community support groups, and mentorship. He adds it’s important to have an attitude of gratitude.

