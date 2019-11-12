Road to Recovery: The Importance of The First 90 Days

Starting the road to recovery from drugs and alcohol is a vital step in the life of an addict. It’s a daily choice that you have to make. What some may not know is the importance of those first 90 days of recovery.

The National Sober Living Association works closely with treatment facilities and court systems to ensure people stay clean and sober long-term.

That is if they choose the sober living route in recovery. If so, The NSLA makes it a point to take that person from treatment or jail and place them directly in a sober living environment. How you treat yourself during the first 90 days of your recovery will set the tone for how the rest of this process will go.

“We have a ringside seat to the absolute successes and unfortunately the absolute tragedies but I think it’s important to shed light on both because if an individual chooses to take action their life is just beginning. If they don’t it’s a powerful reminder of what this disease can do,” said Megan Frankl/Executive Director at National Sober Living Association.

Relapse is at its highest rate in the first 90 days, Frankl says without the right partnerships, someone could get lost in the shuffle. That’s why it’s so important to get into sober living right away.

