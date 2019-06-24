Road work means some changes for Mandan July 4th Parade

Due to the ongoing road construction on I-94, some street and parade viewing changes will be in place for the 2019 Mandan Fourth of July Parade.

First, what hasn’t changed: No parking on Main Street from 1:00 a.m. on July 4th until the afternoon, when the parade is over. Any vehicles parked on Main during that time will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Parking lots in the downtown area will also be subject to special restrictions, so watch for changes in signage.

Also, the Main Street exit from I-94 (exit 155) will be closed to traffic into Mandan starting at 7:00 a.m. on July 4th until the end of the parade.

Main Street from the west side of the intersection with Memorial Highway to 10th Ave NW will be closed starting at 7:40 a.m. on July 4th to accommodate planned events starting at 8:00 a.m. and leading up to the parade.

Changes

A major change this year is that Memorial Hwy will NOT be totally closed for the parade. Memorial Hwy will be closed to eastbound traffic at 7:00 a.m. from East Main Street to the intersection of 3rd St SE/BisMan Avenue. One lane will be open for westbound traffic throughout the parade time. This westbound traffic will be able to go northbound onto Mandan Avenue from Memorial Highway or east onto I-94.

People will not be allowed to sit or stand on the north side of Memorial Hwy for viewing due to the open traffic lane. This is a change from previous years. Viewing will be allowed on the south side of Memorial Highway.

Access to the south side of Memorial Hwy after 7:00 a.m. on July 4th will be off of 3rd St SE from 24th Ave SE or Riverwood Drive. No traffic will be allowed into this area from Memorial Highway after 7:00 a.m.

Remember to stay at the edge of the roadway as the parade will be traveling along this route.



Parade Start

The Classic Car Parade will start at approximately 10:00 a.m., followed by the Grand Parade at 10:10 a.m.

The Classic Car Parade will leave Midway Lanes on Memorial Highway and travel westbound to Main.

The Grand Parade will start at Dacotah Centennial Park on Memorial Highway and proceed to Main Street.

After the parade begins, traveling to the North and/or South in Mandan will be extremely difficult with long delays.

Traffic Detours

Traffic inbound from I-94 into Mandan onto East Main Street will be closed at 7:00 am. Traffic into Mandan can utilize the I-94 exits at Mandan Avenue (Exit 153) and Sunset Drive. (Exit 152).

Traffic can also enter Mandan by Memorial Highway via one westbound lane to Main Street. Access onto Main Street will be closed at 7:40 a.m.

If you need to go south of Mandan for any reason, you may want to do so prior to 9:40 a.m. to avoid any time delays or inconvenience.