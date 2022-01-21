Robb Eckert named to fill unexpired District 47 House seat

Bismarck businessman Robb Eckert has been named to the unexpired District 47 House seat by the District 47 Republican Party.

The appointment fills the vacancy following the death of Representative George Keiser. The term ends later this year. Eckert will not be seeking the position in the upcoming election.

A long time District 47 resident, Eckert owns Bob Eckert Painting in Bismarck. He is married with two children and serves as the vice chair of the District 47 Republican Party.

“We are saddened by the loss of Representative Keiser. He served our district, community, and state very well for a long time. He will be missed,” said District 47 Republican Party Chairman Karl Lembke. “Robb Eckert will do a great job completing the term. … His business experience and community involvement will be valuable as he serves out the rest of the term.”