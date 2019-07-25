The second annual Robbie Conway Memorial blood drive happened earlier today in Westhope.

Robbie Conway passed away July 20-17 after having a heart attack while doing what he loved, racing at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Bottineau.

This was also the same day of his and his wife Lori’s 26th wedding anniversary. He was transported from Bottineau to Minot and then on to Minneapolis where he later passed.

People in the community showed their love and support after his tragic death–and they continue to do so two years later.

“We have some really great people in this community and surrounding communities that are always there to help. They’re like ‘sure, I’ll be there,’ you know? And so, people have changed their plans to help out and donate, so that’s awesome,” said Lori Conway, wife.

Lori and Robbie’s son Chase races in the Sport Mod class– and it’s the very same class his father did.