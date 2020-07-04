Robert’s Saturday Evening One Minute Forecast 7-4

Bachmeier said, "When we were in college a bunch of us decided to go and give blood because we got five bucks and five bucks in those days got a six-pack of beer and a tank of gas, so we were pretty excited."

Des-Lacs Burlington resident, Paula Bachmeier, has been donating blood for the last 47 years, but what started off as a gig for quick cash, has turned into much more.