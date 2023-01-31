BIMSARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One school in our area is giving students a look at the future with a hands-on experience.

Bismarck State College is home to the National Energy Center of Excellence where students prepare for in demand careers. Taylor Aasen found out more about the innovative programs on Tuesday, when she met with Kevin Stankiewicz, the Polytechnic Outreach Coordinator Bismarck State College, to find out more about the robot dog they have there.

“The robot dog does a couple of dances,” explained Stankiewicz. “It does a stand-up mode, almost like it’s shaking your hand. Then, a lot of students just like to play with it and just run it around just to kind of see. It can potentially go up to about 10 miles per hour. We haven’t really tested it to that level, but the kids like to engage with that, and they start pushing different buttons and different things happen. But, really just seeing the thing come to life because sometimes we’ll just have it there sitting still and the minute, we start moving it, eyes open and attention is drawn onto it, and everyone’s curious.”

There are many more interesting learning opportunities within the N.E.C.E building that peaks a lot of interest with students and the public as well.

“I think a lot of different opportunities will come up with this new designation as a polytechnic institution,” said Stankiewicz. “We’re kind of expanding already with hands-on learning, and making people career and workforce ready. We’re excited about these opportunities because it creates a buzz. There’s definitely an interest with the community as well as statewide and even nationwide. And obviously the way the world works too this is an international impact that we can make just from our small town of Bismarck.”

To find out more about hands-on learning opportunities at Bismarck State College, visit their website.