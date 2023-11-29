MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Advancements through science and technology begin with good old fashioned human handiwork — and to drive this idea home, students from 5th through 12th grade learned firsthand how to build and race robots at Minot State.

The MSU Computer Science Club is hosting a robotics workshop for students interested in learning how to create and design their own technology. During the class, students build robots out of Lego bricks and connectors, before making them move using a one-of-a-kind sensor.

“What they are going to build today has a color sensor on it,” explains MSU student Hannah Landry, “so it can actually sense the color of the floor it is driving over. And using that sensor, they are going to turn left or turn right to complete a maze, and race against another robots to see who can go the fastest.”

This class helps raise money for the computer science club and its travel expenses for competitions, while also showing students what exactly a computer science student does. During these classes, young minds were provided with programming kits like the ones used at MSU — which can help them grow into computer scientists as well.

“You don’t actually have to know how to write code,” Landry states. “You just drag and drop the blocks. It is a fun way to start and learn how to do programming. Because you really are programming, and you really are coding — you just don’t have to know all the syntax.”

Landry also notes that the Computer Science Club is planning on having more workshops for kids of all ages in the future, to help them build reading and math skills that are very important for anyone to develop.