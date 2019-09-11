Robots at Minot State

Community leaders are teaming up to teach kids life skills through technology.

SRT, Full STEAM Ahead, and Minot State University launched it’s First Lego League Jr. Program in Minot.

Children between 6 and 10 partner with a student teacher for 12 weeks of technology based education.

The program not only helps develop children to learn how to code and program robotics and computers, but also every day life lessons and problem solving skills.

“We love the fact that this is teaching kids, not only STEAM education. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, but it’s making them work through problem solving skills, and its teaching them teamwork, and the life skills behind it are so much greater, so we’re really proud to sponsor this program.” says Cassidy Hjelmstad, Coperate Communications Director for SRT.

Enrollment is closed now, but sign ups will reopen in January.