Robots at Minot State

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Community leaders are teaming up to teach kids life skills through technology.

SRT, Full STEAM Ahead, and Minot State University launched it’s First Lego League Jr. Program in Minot.
Children between 6 and 10 partner with a student teacher for 12 weeks of technology based education.
The program not only helps develop children to learn how to code and program robotics and computers, but also every day life lessons and problem solving skills.

“We love the fact that this is teaching kids, not only STEAM education. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, but it’s making them work through problem solving skills, and its teaching them teamwork, and the life skills behind it are so much greater, so we’re really proud to sponsor this program.” says Cassidy Hjelmstad, Coperate Communications Director for SRT.

Enrollment is closed now, but sign ups will reopen in January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dane Carlson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dane Carlson"

Century Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Soccer"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Overcrowding Meetings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overcrowding Meetings"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants"

Abortion Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abortion Ruling"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10"

Community Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Gardens"

Century vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Mandan"

The Grass is Greener is Surrey

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grass is Greener is Surrey"

Make a Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make a Wish"

Surrey Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Enrollment"

Mosquito Borne Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Borne Virus"

Super Advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Advice"

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss