MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Get ready to blow your hair back with music from the groovin’ 60s to the nifty 90s, at a benefit concert this weekend.

Community Rocks has partnered with the newly renovated Minot State Summer Theatre for its first outdoor concert experience.

The 7th annual event this Saturday is combining Rock n’ Roll with the sounds of a symphony orchestra.

The organization helps the performance arts and supports a different non-profit each year.

This year’s lead beneficiary is the Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with food trucks, a cash bar, live music, and a live auction.

“It’s just a fun night to be able to give back to the community and really recognize the nonprofits in our local community. And I know a lot of places a lot of non-profits do different events throughout the year. But this one’s a little bit different. You know, it is an orchestral rock concert. And this is just another way to give donations back to our community,” said Keli and Kristi Rosselli-Sullivan, Board Members for Community Rocks.

Since 2014, Community Rocks has raised more than $300,000 for local organizations.