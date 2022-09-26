MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One organization ‘rocked’ its way to raising funds for many local organizations in the area.

Community Rocks provided 10 groups with checks on Monday to make the donations official.

More than $51,000 was raised through a benefit concert, this summer.

Each organization receiving money Monday helped with the event in some way.

Leaders of Community Rocks say, they look forward to seeing the money raised, be put back into local organizations.

“People think that the highlight of the year is the actual concert. And it is a lot of fun to have a concert where we have three hours of classic rock played by an orchestra and fronted by amazing vocalists from right here in Minot. But really the highlight is today when we get to give the money away,” said Andy Bertsch, the Vice President, Treasurer, and Co-Founder of Community Rocks.

This year’s lead beneficiary of the Community Rocks Concert was the Souris Valley Animal Shelter, which received $45,000.