Rodeo Minot is intended to bring western competition to the Magic City.

They, along with the North Dakota Rodeo Association, the Roughrider Rodeo Association and other local groups are all teaming up for 10 days of clinics and shows.

They will end the week with two shows on Saturday and Sunday

“A lot of people get out, it’s the Roughrider Association Rodeo, so it’s more of a family rodeo. So there will be some younger kids participating as well as adults. And, you know, every just comes out and enjoys it and participates in the events that they love, and it’s good watching,” said Rodeo Minot Coordinator Brandee Moore.

Rodeo Minot is holding teaching clinics all week with professional instructors for specific rodeo categories.

Kaylee Gregg, a Texas native, has been working with local youth in Minot all week to help perfect their Rodeo skills.

She says she’s been extremely impressed with the level of rodeoing the North Dakota youth have shown her and is excited to see them on the big stage this weekend.

“Definitely come out and see the show. Just keep in mind that these kids worked really, really hard. They work every single morning, they have to get up and feed their livestock. It’s a totally different ball game, you know, when you’re done with practice you’re not just done at the end of the day, you still have livestock to go feed. So these kids have impeccable work ethic,” said Rodeo teacher Kaylee Gregg.

Gregg has seen the opportunities the rodeo can create.

She says this is how she makes a living, and how she’s paid for six years of graduate school.

And that teaching is part of the reason why she continues in the business.

“I love what Rodeo Minot is doing. A full week of clinics and rodeo, and just continuing to grow the sport, within North Dakota. And just all the people that I’ve met. There’s just so many people deeply ingrained in our traditions,” said Gregg.

Rodeo Minot said they are fueled by passion to invest in the future of rodeo and want to continue to bring opportunities for athletes in the community.

You can catch all the action at the All Seasons Arena at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.