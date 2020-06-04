Rodeo Rides On: Mandan Rodeo Days to be held July 2-4

Mandan Rodeo Days will celebrate its 141st year in 2020 from July 2-4 with an anticipated record number of contestants.

As of June 3, online ticket sales totaled 1,142 compared to 428 total online tickets sold for the
2019 event.

Although they missed the 3,000-ticket goal, sponsors stepped in to clear the gap.

“I can’t say enough about how incredible our local businesses are. Two businesses stepped forward to provide the backstop we needed to commit to hosting this event,” said Committee Chairman Jason Mittlestadt.

Rodeo tickets continue to be available online at MandanRodeo.com. Ticket prices are $25 for adults
and $10 for children aged 6-12. Children 5 and under are free.

All tickets are general admission.

